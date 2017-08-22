Tillerson to Taliban: ‘We May Not Win,’ ‘But Neither Will You’

Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Donald Trump’s new strategy in Afghanistan is to make the Taliban negotiate with the understanding that they would not “win a battlefield victory,” adding that, “We may not win one, but neither will you.”

Tillerson said, “I think the president was clear, this entire effort is intended to put pressure on the Taliban to have the Taliban understand you will not win a battlefield victory. We may not win one, but neither will you. So at some point, we have to come to the negotiating table and find a way bring this to an end.”

