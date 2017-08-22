SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch Live: Trump Hosts Rally in Phoenix, AZ

by Breitbart TV22 Aug 20170

Thursday at 7 p.m. MT, President Donald Trump will host a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Video courtesy of the Right Side Broadcast Network

