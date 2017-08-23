Paul Ryan on Border Wall Funding: ‘I Don’t Think a Government Shutdown Is Necessary’

Wednesday after touring an Intel facility in Oregon, when asked about President Donald Trump saying last night he is open to shutting down the government over funding for the border wall, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said he does not think a government shutdown will be “necessary.”

Ryan said, “I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary, and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown, ourselves included.”

He added, “The House already has passed funding including building physical barriers like a wall in the places that are necessary.”

