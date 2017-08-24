Flake: Trump ‘Inviting’ a GOP Primary Challenge in 2020

This week on Georgia Public Radio’s “Political Rewind,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump was “inviting” a Republican primary challenger in the 2020 presidential election.

When asked if the president might be challenged, Flake said, “I think that certainly depends on him. I think he could govern in a way that he wouldn’t, but I think that the way, the direction he’s headed right now, just drilling down on the base rather than trying to expand the base, you know, I think he’s inviting one.”

