SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Flake: Trump ‘Inviting’ a GOP Primary Challenge in 2020

by Pam Key24 Aug 20170

This week on Georgia Public Radio’s “Political Rewind,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump was “inviting” a Republican primary challenger in the 2020 presidential election.

When asked if the president might be challenged, Flake said, “I think that certainly depends on him. I think he could govern in a way that he wouldn’t, but I think that the way, the direction he’s headed right now, just drilling down on the base rather than trying to expand the base, you know, I think he’s inviting one.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x