Hank Aaron: Kaepernick ‘Getting a Raw Deal’

Former MLB Home Run King Henry “Hank” Aaron said he thinks Colin Kaepernick is “getting a raw deal” when it comes to his job status in the NFL as part of the fallout from his national anthem protests.

“I think he’s getting a raw deal,” Aaron told Roland Martin “I’ve been watching pro ball for a long time, and I think if you look at all the quarterbacks in the league right now, I think you have to say he is one, two, three, four. I don’t think anybody can do the things that he can do. I just wish somebody would open up and give him a chance to do his thing.”

Martin asked the baseball legend if he would like to see other players stand in solidarity with Kaepernick.

He replied, “I’d love to see some other players stand up. I would love that. I think it would give him some incentive. I think it would help him. I think the thing that bothers me about this whole situation is the fact that he has gone to all these camps, I suppose, and nobody seems to think he stands a chance of being number one.”

