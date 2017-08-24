Watch: Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Throws Punches in Tigers-Yankees Bench-Clearing Brawl

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera threw some haymakers Thursday as his team hosted the New York Yankees, sparking a benches-clearing brawl between the two teams.

Right before the fight, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle was ejected for throwing a pitch behind Cabrera’s back. As Aroldis Chapman warmed up to replace Kahnle, Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine exchanged words before Cabrera shoved Romine and then swung at him. Romine then tackled him and the two exchanged blows.

Both benches and bullpens cleared and there was a scrum.

Kahnle was ejected because his pitch behind Cabrera followed Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer plunking Yankees designated hitter and catcher Gary Sanchez after he homered in the fourth. Yankees manager Joe Girardi argued with the umpires for their swiftness to eject Kahnle, leading to his ejection.

Cabrera and Romine were both ejected for their scuffle.

The next inning, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances plunked Tigers catcher James McCann in the head with a 98 mph fastball. Benches cleared again and Betances was ejected.

This is getting out of hand. Dellin Betances hits James McCann in the head 😳pic.twitter.com/Pp6yBw19OA — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) August 24, 2017

Yankees reliever David Robertson then hit John Hicks in the hand with a pitch, but was not ejected.

Benches cleared a third time when Tigers relief pitcher Alex Wilson hit Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier in the eighth inning. Wilson and manager Brad Ausmus were both ejected.

According to Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck, the two teams “had issues” with plunking each other dating back to a game in July.

Worth noting these teams had issues July 31 at Yankee Stadium. Kahnle hit Mikie Mahtook. Fulmer hit Jacoby Ellsbury the next inning. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 24, 2017

