Arpaio Reacts to Trump Pardon: ‘I Love That President — He Supports Law Enforcement’

Friday shortly after the White House announced President Donald Trump had pardoned former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio for his criminal contempt of court conviction made by a U.S. District judge in July, Arpaio appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” to offer his reaction.

advertisement

Arpaio sang the praises of Trump and reiterated his claim he would have supported Trump “pardon or no pardon.”

“It’s great. I love that president,” Arpaio said. “He supports law enforcement. I’m very humble. If you recall two years ago, I supported him and I said publicly recently, ‘Pardon or no pardon, I will be with him until the end.'”

He went on to say he was going to hold a news conference regarding his situation and vowed to get to the bottom it.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor