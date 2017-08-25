BLM Co-Founder Compares Trump to Hitler: He Is ‘Literally the Epitome Of Evil’

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors said the organization would not talk with President Donald Trump because he is like Adolf Hitler.

Partial transcript as follows:

LA TIMES: Trump has called BLM a threat. Is the door open to talk to him?

CULLORS: It’s not. And we wouldn’t take the invitation. We wouldn’t as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump because we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country — be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia. He has set out some of the most dangerous policies, not just that impacts this country but impacts the globe. And so for us, the answer is not to sit with Trump but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he’s implemented that impacts our communities. And if I’m thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years, I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs, because this president literally tried to kill our communities, and is killing our communities.