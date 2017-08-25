Jesse Jackson: Hate Groups ‘Feel Protected by the President’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rev. Jesse Jackson stated that hate groups feel that they are being protected by the White House.

Jackson said that hate groups “feel emboldened. They feel they have protection from the White House.”

He added, “Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of Arizona was pardoned in spite of his record on immigration, in spite of his racial profiling. And so, they feel protected by the president. And so, when you put more focus on being a fan of David Duke than Heather Heyer, that says something about the climate of the country.”

