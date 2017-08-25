Jim Brown on Kaepernick: ‘I’m an American — I Don’t Desecrate My Flag and My National Anthem’

. @JimBrownNFL32 gives us the 'real deal' on @Kaepernick7 , flag, anthem and being an activist. pic.twitter.com/MMcLX3dteb

NFL legend and activist Jim Brown weighed in on Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, saying he does not think the quarterback went the right way about it.

First, Brown told ThePostGame that Kaepernick needs to choose between activism and football, which he said “contradict each other.”

“If you try to be both in a situation, football is commercial. You have owners, you have fans and you want to honor that if you’re making that kind of money. If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where it’s not only you standing or sitting on one knee, but a lot of people that is gonna get behind each other and do something about it,” Brown stated.

“If you’re a football player, play football,” he added. “If you’re going to be a real activist, use your money, use your notoriety.”

On the method of his protest, Brown said Kaepernick should have left the American flag and national anthem out of it.

“I’m an American, I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem,” Brown said. “I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and the national anthem.”

