Maher: Trump Held ‘A Hate Rally in Arizona With All White People’

by Ian Hanchett25 Aug 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated President Trump held a “hate rally” in Arizona earlier this week.

Maher said, “Trump was in rare form. He was blasting the fake news media for how they misrepresented his response to Charlottesville. Right, and, hey, you know, when people are unfairly saying you like Nazis, what better way to dispel that notion than to host a hate rally in Arizona with all white people? That — perfect. … I tell you, I give it to his fans. They do love him. It was hot. It was like 107. It was so hot his fans were chanting, ‘Jews, please replace us.'”

