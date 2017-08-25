SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: Trump Is ‘Dehumanizing’ the Media, It’s Like Rwanda and Nazi Germany

by Ian Hanchett25 Aug 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump is engaging in dehumanization of the media in a manner that is comparable to Rwanda and Nazi Germany.

Maher said, “[T]his does get personal to me, and I would think everybody here, because we’re all media or media adjacent. He went after the media again this week. ‘These are truly dishonest people. … [T]hey’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country.’ You know, this sort of dehumanizing, the chanting about McCain, where you have absolutely no compassion. You know, this is what Rwanda and Nazi Germany — when you make it so that people don’t feel any compassion for another group of people, you open the door for absolutely the worst demons.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x