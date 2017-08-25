Maher: Trump Is ‘Dehumanizing’ the Media, It’s Like Rwanda and Nazi Germany

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump is engaging in dehumanization of the media in a manner that is comparable to Rwanda and Nazi Germany.

Maher said, “[T]his does get personal to me, and I would think everybody here, because we’re all media or media adjacent. He went after the media again this week. ‘These are truly dishonest people. … [T]hey’re bad people. And I really think they don’t like our country.’ You know, this sort of dehumanizing, the chanting about McCain, where you have absolutely no compassion. You know, this is what Rwanda and Nazi Germany — when you make it so that people don’t feel any compassion for another group of people, you open the door for absolutely the worst demons.”

