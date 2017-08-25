SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mnuchin ‘100 Percent Confident’ Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised in September

by Pam Key25 Aug 20170

Friday at the White House press briefing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was “100 percent confident” the debt ceiling would be raised, adding, “There is no scenario where the government won’t be paying its bills.”

Mnuchin also said he was working with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the matter.

“The president and I are on the same page, and we’re speaking on a regular basis on this,” he added.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

 

