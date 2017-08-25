Mnuchin ‘100 Percent Confident’ Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised in September

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tells @jonkarl he's "100 percent confident" the debt ceiling will be raised in September. https://t.co/45Nb5s9dss pic.twitter.com/HXIp9V1HuU

Friday at the White House press briefing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was “100 percent confident” the debt ceiling would be raised, adding, “There is no scenario where the government won’t be paying its bills.”

advertisement

Mnuchin also said he was working with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the matter.

“The president and I are on the same page, and we’re speaking on a regular basis on this,” he added.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN