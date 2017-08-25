Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweather-McGregor: ‘McGregor Is Not Going to Land a Single Punch’

Former boxer Oscar De La Hoya does not see Conor McGregor having any success against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their upcoming Saturday fight.

De La Hoya predicted Friday on “Fox & Friends” that McGregor will not “land a single punch” on Mayweather.

“When you’re a fighter who has zero experience in boxing and you go up against arguably the best boxer in our generation, you have zero shot,” said De La Hoya. “I strongly believe that McGregor is not going to land a single punch. … I don’t see him connecting anything.”

In 2007, Mayweather defeated De La Hoya by a split-decision.

