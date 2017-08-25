Sharpton: I Hope Trump’s Behavior ‘Doesn’t Get in the Way’ of Hurricane Harvey Response

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rev. Al Sharpton stated that he hopes President Trump’s behavior doesn’t get in the way of the government doing its job with Hurricane Harvey. Sharpton also hoped that Trump will show leadership and not act in an irresponsible manner.

Sharpton said that current political tension is higher than he’s ever seen and that this tension is “really being generated out of the Oval Office.”

He added, “I would hope that this president does not add fuel to the fire by start[ing] tweeting and doing other things irresponsibly. I disagreed with President Bush in terms of FEMA and all, but that was an institutional neglect, and we’re talking about levies and all. We’re talking about here a person’s kind of behavior that I hope doesn’t get in the way. And I hope government works. And I hope that President Trump shows the leadership we need at this point. This is not a time for people to be taking potshots at each other.”

