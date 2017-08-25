Stephen A: Mayweather Will ‘Embarrass,’ ‘Destroy’ McGregor

Watch @stephenasmith predict that Conor McGregor will get destroyed and embarrassed in today's @MyStraightTalk moment. pic.twitter.com/gdKhCk6plT

Friday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike,” ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith predicted Floyd Mayweather Jr. would “embarrass” and “destroy” Conor McGregor in their upcoming bout.

“It will probably go five or six rounds,” Smith explained.” Floyd will embarrass him. He will destroy him. He will humiliate him.”

Smith did give McGregor, who is in his first professional boxing match after coming over from UFC, a “puncher’s chance” against the 49-0 Mayweather.

