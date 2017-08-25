SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Stephen A: Mayweather Will ‘Embarrass,’ ‘Destroy’ McGregor

by Trent Baker25 Aug 20170

Friday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike,” ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith predicted Floyd Mayweather Jr. would “embarrass” and “destroy” Conor McGregor in their upcoming bout.

“It will probably go five or six rounds,” Smith explained.” Floyd will embarrass him. He will destroy him. He will humiliate him.”

Smith did give McGregor, who is in his first professional boxing match after coming over from UFC, a “puncher’s chance” against the 49-0 Mayweather.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

