WaPo’s Rampell: Arpaio Pardon ‘A Direct Attack on Our Constitution’ and Judicial Independence

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued President Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio (R) is an attack on the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

Rampell said, “If there was any doubt in anyone’s mind that law and order was code for making it easier to harass people of color, this is confirmation. I would also point out that this is a direct attack on our Constitution and on the independence of our federal judiciary. You remember, there was a lot of concern during the campaign about the fact that he attacked a judge of Mexican descent, Judge Curiel, right? … This is so much worse. Because the crime that he is being pardoned for is effectively not following the Constitution. Because a judge determined what his officers were doing was harassment, was discrimination. He refused the court’s order. And this is Trump saying to the public, ‘You know what, I agree. We shouldn’t listen to what judges say.'”

