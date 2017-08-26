GOP Rep Franks on Arpaio: ‘I’m Just Grateful That the President Had the Courage to Correct This Injustice’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) praised President Donald Trump for pardoning former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying he “should never have been prosecuted in the first place.”

“There was an overwhelming bias in the Obama justice department, who was hell-bent on convicting him no matter what they had to do,” Franks stated.

“The real injustice here was that Sheriff Joe was prosecuted at all,” he added. “I’m just grateful that the president had the courage to correct this injustice.”

