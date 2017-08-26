SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Rep Franks on Arpaio: ‘I’m Just Grateful That the President Had the Courage to Correct This Injustice’

by Trent Baker26 Aug 20170

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) praised President Donald Trump for pardoning former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying he “should never have been prosecuted in the first place.”

“There was an overwhelming bias in the Obama justice department, who was hell-bent on convicting him no matter what they had to do,” Franks stated.

“The real injustice here was that Sheriff Joe was prosecuted at all,” he added. “I’m just grateful that the president had the courage to correct this injustice.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x