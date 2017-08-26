SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MSNBC’s Velshi: ‘No Amount of Nonsense’ That Media Will Not Cover

by Trent Baker26 Aug 20170

After reporting Saturday on President Donald Trump’s pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Dr. Sebastian Gorka’s resignation from the Trump administration and Hurricane Harvey, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi said there was “no amount of nonsense” that the media will not cover.

“It’s a Saturday. We work all the time. There’s no amount of nonsense you can throw our way at any time, including if there is a category 4 hurricane that is going to prevent us from covering all the news all the time. That’s what we do,” Velshi said while filling in on “AM Joy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x