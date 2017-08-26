Reuters’ Gibson: We Could Wonder If Arpaio Pardon Was Because WH Wanted to Share Spotlight With Hurricane Harvey

Saturday on MSNBC, Reuters political correspondent Ginger Gibson speculated that President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio (R) was timed to share the spotlight with Hurricane Harvey.

“It was the Friday news dump in the most traditional definition of the term, lots of things going on when they assumed no one was watching,” Gibson stated. “We could wonder if maybe it was because they wanted someone to watch, we know President Trump doesn’t like being out of the headlines and maybe wanted to share the spotlight with Harvey, but it was done at a time when it was going to get less attention.”

