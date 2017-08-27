Arpaio Hints at Run For Office: ‘I’m Going to Be Very Active in the Political Arena’

Saturday on WMAL while discussing his pardon by President Donald Trump, former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he was planning to stay “very active” in politics.

Arpaio said, “I’m going to be very active in the political arena.”

He continued, “Somebody has to speak out, and I’m going to do it. I’ll have a press conference on Monday, and I’m going to put the cards on the table what a witch hunt this was.”

When asked by host Steve Malzberg if he planned to run for office Arpaio said, “I may do that.”

