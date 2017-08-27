CNN’s Ana Navarro: Trump Pardon of ‘Thug’ Arpaio Akin to ‘Castro’s Cuba’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” network contributor Ana Navarro said President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio was akin to “Castro’s Cuba,” where government officials are pardoned when they “behave like thugs.”

Navarro said, “I think the message he sent with this pardon are chilling, frankly. First, let’s talk about the message to the Latino community — I don’t care about you. He has to understand the symbolism of Joe Arpaio for so many of us, certainly not all of us, and Trump has his supporters within the Latino community, a lot them my friends in Miami. But for the vast majority of Latinos, Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a symbol of discrimination, anti-immigrant sentiment, abuse of power, and this is the guy that Donald Trump chose to pardon.”

She continued, “I also want to talk about the message to law enforcement. You know what differentiates us from places like Maduro’s Venezuela or Castro’s Cuba or Duterte’s Philippines? Here government officials are held accountable when they behave like thugs. The message he’s sending with this pardon to other government officials, to other law enforcement officials is a very bad message.”

