Dem Sen Brown: Government Has ‘No Business’ Deporting Immigrants Who Have Been in U.S. for Years

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the government had “no business” deporting immigrants who have been living and working in the United States for years.

Brown said, “It’s terrible when we are taking immigrants who have been here 10 or 15 years and working hard, paying their taxes, active in their church, active in communities, parents and we throw them out of this country.”

He continued, “We have no business doing that. That inhumane policy coming from the administration is just part and parcel of what he’s been for the last seven months.”

