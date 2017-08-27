Jorge Ramos: Trump ‘Defending Racism’ With Arpaio Pardon

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Univision anchor Jorge Ramos said President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio was “defending racism.”
Ramos said, “By pardoning Arpaio President Trump is defending racism. Arpaio violated the Constitution. He discriminated against Latinos. He was convicted of criminal contempt of court.”
