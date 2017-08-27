Kasich: ‘Out of Bounds’ for Trump to Use Pardon as a ‘Political Wedge’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio was “out of bounds.”

Kasich said, “It absolutely should be out of bounds for somebody to use that as some sort of a political wedge. It appears as though that is what it was.”

He added, “I don’t agree with what he did.”

