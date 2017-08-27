SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kasich: ‘Out of Bounds’ for Trump to Use Pardon as a ‘Political Wedge’

by Pam Key27 Aug 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s pardon of  former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio was “out of bounds.”

Kasich said, “It absolutely should be out of bounds for somebody to use that as some sort of a political wedge. It appears as though that is what it was.”

He added, “I don’t agree with what he did.”

