Flake Challenger Kelli Ward: ‘Big Mistake’ for Establishment GOP to Challenge Trump

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Kelli Ward, Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) challenger in next year’s GOP primary, said it would be a “big mistake” for the “establishment wing” to primary President Donald Trump.

advertisement

Ward said, “I definitely think in 2018 we need to elect people who have that America first agenda in mind. People who want to secure the border, who want to stop illegal immigration, who want to repeal Obamacare finally, who want to keep the economy growing, who wants to fix the tax code and want to make sure that our military is the strongest in the world.”

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of people in Washington, especially in the Senate, who like to talk a lot, but don’t like to collaborate with each other, House to Senate, within the Republican Party to accomplish the agenda that the American people are crying out for,” she added.

When asked about a primary challenge to Trump, Ward said, “I certainly think that would be a big mistake for the establishment wing of the Republican Party to attempt. I think President Trump and his leadership is what the country wanted, that’s why he’s in the White House and I think he’s got lofty goals that we should accomplish that will put America first.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN