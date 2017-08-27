McConnell on Lack of Accomplishments: ‘Welcome to the Democratic Process’

Saturday at the Republican Party of Kentucky’s Lincoln Dinner in Louisville, KY, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.-KY) responded to criticisms over the Senate’s failure to repeal Obamacare saying “welcome to the democratic process.”

McConnell said, “So, governing is challenging from time to time. A lot of people look at all that and find it frustrating, messy. Well, welcome to the democratic process. That is the way it is in our country. And it has been that way from the beginning. And the only reason people are so focused on it now is the 24-hour cable news and the Internet.”

