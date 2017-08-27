SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rev Franklin Graham: Texas Needs Our Prayers

by Trent Baker27 Aug 20170

Sunday on the Fox News Channel, Rev. Franklin Graham said the people of Texas need prayers in wake of Hurricane Harvey and the damage that came along with the devastating storm.

“First of all, I would recommend we pray,” Graham stated. “These people need our prayers. They’re going through not just a storm, but it’s a storm of life that has destroyed their homes and businesses and it’s going to take weeks and months and possibly years for them to recover, if at all.”

