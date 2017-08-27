SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

TX Gov Abbott: Trump Called and Said ‘Whatever You Need, You’ve Got’

by Trent Baker27 Aug 20170

During this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said President Donald Trump has been “extremely professional” and “very helpful” when it came to dealing with the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.

“I give FEMA a grade of A+ all the way from the president down,” Abbott said. “We’ve never been more prepared for a storm for a storm than we had been this time.”

“[Trump] called and said, ‘Governor, whatever you need, you’ve got,'” he recalled. “This is the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen from the time that a governor made a disaster declaration to getting that granted.”

