Brent Musburger on USC Trojans ‘White Supremacy’ Horse Mascot Traveler: ‘I’m Very Upset’

In an interview with Barstool Sports for their “Pardon My Take” podcast, retired sports announcer Brent Musburger said he was “very upset” with the controversy surrounding University of Southern California’s horse mascot, Traveler.

USC Black Student Assembly co-director Sophia Jackson pointed out that Traveler’s name is similar to that of the horse Confederate General Robert E. Lee rode.

“I’m very upset,” Musburger said. “There’s a move afoot to change the name of the horse from Traveler because Robert E. Lee’s horse was named Traveller. You can’t have that.”

The former college football announcer went on to say later in the interview that he would withhold his Heisman vote from USC star quarterback Sam Darnold if the school ended up changing Traveler’s name, even though Darnold is his early Heisman favorite.

“If they mess around with my horse, I’m off him,” Musburger added. “I’ve got a vote. I will not vote for Darnold if they change the name of that horse.”

