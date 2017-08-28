Mark Levin to Trump on Gary Cohn: ‘You’re Going to Fire People? This Guy Should Have Walked the Plank’

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin questioned some of the personnel President Donald Trump has in place in his administration.

According to Levin, those that supported Trump during the 2016 campaign are now outnumbered within the West Wing.

“Mr. President, look around the Oval Office,” Levin said. “Look around the White House. Where are all of the conservatives? Where are the people that supported you in the campaign? Now there’s some, but they’re way outnumbered.”

One of those Trump has in place that drew the ire of Levin was National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, who Levin labeled a “liberal” and a “hothead.”

“Several months ago, I talked about this guy, Gary Cohn – C-O-H-N,” he continued. “If he’s a left-wing Democrat Goldman Sachs guy. There’s a lot of Goldman Sachs guys, but he’s a liberal, and he’s a hothead.”

Levin cited Cohn’s interview with the Financial Times, which Cohn on the record seemed to be critical of Trump and added neo-Nazi protesters would not force him to leave his job.

“First of all, nobody is asking you to leave your job,” Levin said. “That’s part of the problem. But you should resign. You should resign if this is how you feel if this is what you believe. How can you work for somebody who you believe is not vocal enough for you? Now the guy was prepared to work for Hillary Clinton if she was elected president, so it tells you he’s a chameleon, he’s a chameleon.”

In addition to saying Cohn should resign, Levin added Trump should have considered firing him.

“If this guy Cohn is telling this to the Financial Times, you can only imagine what he’s saying off the record to the media, what he’s saying to his friends – that he wants to be known as being hostile,” he added. “Let me just say this – it is especially important when a president is under attack when a matter is said to be controversial that the rats aren’t jumping ship. But in this case, the rat does not only jump ship. He stays on the ship. I’m not a fan of this guy. I don’t know him, obviously. I don’t know most of the people over there.”

“I’m just no fan of this guy,” he continued. “There’s a few others, too, but I’ll hold my file for now. But he sounds like a loose cannon, and I expect he talks to a ton of the lib media because that’s who he is, a liberal Democrat from New York. I expect they call him. They massage his ego, which apparently is so massive one man can’t hold it. I don’t how this guy – honestly, you’re going to fire people? This guy should have walked the plank.”

