Rapper Cardi B Gives Kaepernick VMA Shout Out: ‘As Long as You Kneel With Us, We’re Gonna Be Standing for You’

Rapper Cardi B gave activist quarterback Colin Kaepernick a shoutout Sunday at MTV’s Video Music Awards.
“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you, baby,” Cardi B said to applause. “Ayo! That’s right, I said it.”
Kaepernick protested the national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season by taking a knee, but said he planned to stand in 2017 — if he gets a job.
