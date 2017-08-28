Rush Limbaugh on Trump White House: ‘How Is Gary Cohn Still There?’

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh reacted to the week before’s shake-ups within the Trump White House, including the departure of Sebastian Gorka.

advertisement

Limbaugh raised questions about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump advisor and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and their loyalties to President Donald Trump.

That led Limbaugh to ask why Cohn was still working at the White House given what he had reportedly said about Trump.

“[T]illerson and Gary Cohn – I’m asking why are they still working in the White House with what they’ve been saying?” Limbaugh said. “Particularly Cohn – Tillerson, an open interpretation. But how is Gary Cohn still there? He threw the president under the bus. They got rid of Sebastian Gorka. And they’re destroying Gorka with an absolute libelous, slanderous attack that the guy is a Nazi and so forth. None of it’s true.”

“I know, many people have never heard of Sebastian Gorka until Trump became president,” he continued. “He was on the national security team, supposedly H.R. McMaster didn’t like him. I don’t know. He was good on TV, and Trump liked him on TV. But he’s gone, and in his resignation letter, he really takes it to Trump. He says, ‘Look pal, everybody that was part of your Make America Great Again agenda is gone. Do you realize this? The only people that are left are the Democrats in the swamp in your administration.’”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor