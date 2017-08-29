CNN’s Gergen: Trump Hasn’t Talked About Climate Change, ‘Which Does Contribute’ to Things Like Harvey

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” CNN Senior Political Analyst David Gergen criticized the lack of talk about climate change President Trump and argued climate change contributes to things like Hurricane Harvey.

Gergen began by praising Trump’s visit to Texas. He stated that Trump “did the right thing. He went. He stayed out of the way. He didn’t interfere with the operations, and he moved on. And he really showed a flag of support.”

Gergen then turned to his “quibbles” with Trump. He said that the president is “always calling attention to himself. He could he have shown far more empathy for the people. He’s yet to talk about that. He’s got budget cuts that are affecting these very agencies doing the work. And there’s no talk about climate change, which does contribute to this.”

