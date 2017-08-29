CNN’s Zeleny: Trump’s Showing ‘Very Little in Terms of Empathy’ – ‘Very Little in Terms of Emotion’ in Texas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny stated that President Trump has shown “Very little” in terms of empathy or emotion during his visit to Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Zeleny said that Trump has had “serious meetings” with Texas’ governor. He added, “Brianna, one thing I am struck by here, seeing all the stories of emotion, all the stories of loss, of devastation, still unfolding. We do not know the extent of the damage here. Very little in terms of empathy from this president. Very little in terms of emotion or talking directly to the people of Texas. He’s been talking about the businesses, talking about the response and his crowd.”

