Dem Louisiana Gov Edwards: Trump, Federal Gov’t Response to Harvey ‘Has Been Excellent’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) said President Donald Trump and the federal government response to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on his state has been “excellent.”

advertisement

Edwards said, “Well, first of all, let me tell you the federal government has been excellent. The president has called twice. He signed the declaration we requested within a few hours of our making the request on Sunday evening. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Duke has been wonderful and FEMA administrator Brock has been great as well.”

He added,”What we need right now is really mother nature to cooperate more than anything else. We believe we’re positioned well. We’ve been staging assets and personnel. We’ve got 700 national guardsmen for example that are working. We’ve got high water vehicles, boats, aircraft staged where we need them. We just need for this storm system to move on through so that question starts to dry out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN