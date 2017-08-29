Watch: Hurricane Harvey Survivor Reconnects With Father for the First Time Since the Storm

Aransas Pass resident breaks down: "I'm scared...I lost everything. It just wiped me out… This is my home.” https://t.co/fGg4NuZBXS

CNN caught the moment a Texas man who lost everything in his home was able to reconnect with his father for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit.

advertisement

“I just lost everything I worked for. Everything. The only thing I got are the clothes on my back,” Aaron Mitchell told CNN.

Mitchell said he has been without cell service for multiple days and has not been able to speak with his parents to let them know he is OK.

He said he walked 12 miles to his father’s house but he could not find him.

“There’s been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. Haven’t gotten hold of anybody. If my mom and dad is watching, I’m okay,’ he told the reporter. “My mom’s in Oklahoma and my dad, there’s no telling where my dad’s at. I’m here in Rockport, waiting on you.”

After speaking with CNN, Mitchell was able to use a satellite phone to finally call his father.

“OK, dad, I’m going to jump on a bus. I’ll be there,” an emotional Mitchell said to his father. “Are you OK?”

“Dad, I love you,” he added.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo