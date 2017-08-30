Axios’ Jonathan Swan: Trump ‘Livid’ with Cohn — ‘No Chance’ at Fed Chairman

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Axios’ Jonathan Swan said President Donald Trump was “livid” with his chief economic adviser Gary Cohn because of his criticism of the president’s comments about the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

Swan said, “Bigger picture, Trump is livid with Gary Cohn because Gary Cohn criticized him over Charlottesville. We have reported that. Others have reported that. Trump can’t stand him, and I would be stunned — he doesn’t have 1 percent chance of being a Fed chair. No chance. Forget it. No chance. No chance.”

He added, “He can survive. I don’t think Trump is going to fire him. There is a so much turmoil.”

