Brzezinski: Trump’s Personality ‘Is In Question’ – Being ‘Human and Empathetic’ Is Foreign to Him

While discussing President Trump’s visit to Texas on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated that there are questions about Trump’s personality and that being “human and empathetic” is foreign to him.

Brzezinski acknowledged that the president visiting Texas is a good thing because it focuses attention on the state. She added, “I think the reason we’re talking about this, is because, I think his personality, and maybe even to go a step beyond that, is in question. And some argue that there’s something missing, or something wrong with it. So, that’s why people are seeing a big void here.”

Fellow co-host Joe Scarborough stated, “The reason we’re talking about it is because, it is so foreign, to him.” Brzezinski then said, “To be human and empathetic.” Scarborough disagreed with that assessment.

