GOP Sen Lee: ‘If We Don’t Get Tax Reform Done, We Are Dead’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said the Republicans must deliver tax reform or they “are dead.”

Lee said, “I think we will because we have to. The American people elected us expecting us to repeal Obamacare and bring about tax reform. We haven’t repealed Obamacare. If we don’t get tax reform done, we are dead. We might as well flip up our tent and go home.”

He added, “We have the highest corporate tax rate in the developed world. What we do know is the corporate tax rate while it’s something that a lot of people think being born by big wealthy corporate fat cats, in fact, comes off of the bottom line of poor and middle-class Americans and have diminished wages and underemployment as a result of this high corporate tax rate.”

