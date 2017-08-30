Pelosi: Climate Change Connected to Hurricane Harvey

Tuesday at a press conference in San Francisco, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued there was a link between climate change and Hurricane Harvey.

While answering a question on renewable energy, Pelosi said, “I do want to say how proud we are of Jerry Brown for taking the lead in the world on protecting God’s creation to us, our planet.”

She continued “I talked to my daughter this morning who lives in Houston Texas, with our three grandsons and her husband. She said to me do you think people will catch on that this climate issue does have an impact on peoples’ lives and that we have to address climate change.”

She added, “So again this is all connected, and as I mention them I do so prayerfully that we pray for the people of Houston and the surrounding area as well. But the connection of all of this is very direct.”

