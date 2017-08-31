SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Halperin: Mueller Is ‘a Relentless Opponent’ – His Coordination Puts Anyone Helping Trump ‘in A Very Defensive Position’

by Ian Hanchett31 Aug 20170

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” NBC Senior Political Analyst Mark Halperin stated that Special Counsel Bob Mueller is a “relentless opponent” who is unlike anything President Trump has dealt with.

Halperin said, “Mueller is a cyborg with a head, a heart, and a brain. I mean, this is an opponent unlike Donald Trump has –. … He’s a relentless opponent. And one of the underestimated aspects of how he’s building this operation, I think, is his ability, because of his vast experience to coordinate.”

He added, “We’re seeing, through a glass darkly, what this Mueller operation’s like. We see only a tiny bit of it. But it’s clear from everything we see that there is a strategy here. There’s a fearlessness. And there’s a level of coordination that makes anyone trying to help the president on this be put in a very defensive position.”

