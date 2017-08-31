Mnuchin: We Have a ‘Very Detailed’ Tax Plan Ready, Trump Will Sign the Bill ‘This Year’

Thursday in an interview with CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration had a “very detailed” tax plan ready and it expected Congress would “get this to the president to sign this year.”

advertisement

Mnuchin said, “The House and the Senate are now socializing the plan with their members. We’re going to release a blueprint, it’s going to go to committee, and we’re going to turn this into a bill that the president will sign.”

He added, “It’s going to go through a process, and we expect the House and the Senate will get this to the president to sign this year, and we couldn’t be more excited about the progress we’ve made.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN