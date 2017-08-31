SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mnuchin: We Have a ‘Very Detailed’ Tax Plan Ready, Trump Will Sign the Bill ‘This Year’

by Pam Key31 Aug 20170

Thursday in an interview with CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration had a “very detailed” tax plan ready and it expected Congress would “get this to the president to sign this year.”

Mnuchin said, “The House and the Senate are now socializing the plan with their members. We’re going to release a blueprint, it’s going to go to committee, and we’re going to turn this into a bill that the president will sign.”

He added, “It’s going to go through a process, and we expect the House and the Senate will get this to the president to sign this year, and we couldn’t be more excited about the progress we’ve made.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x