WH: Trump Will ‘Pledge Proudly $1 Million of His Own Personal Money’ to Harvey Relief

Thursday at the White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump would to donate $1 million to victims of the historic floods in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Huckabee Sanders said, “He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that have the best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he would love some suggestions from the folks here and I would be happy to take those if any of you have them. But like I said he will pledge proudly $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana.”

She added, “I know that the president, he said he was personally going to give, I don’t know the legal part of exactly that, but he said his personal money so I would assume that comes directly from him.”

