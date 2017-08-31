Whitlock: Kaepernick’s a ‘Bad Role Model for Kids,’ ‘Attention Whore’

In Thursday’s “Offended America” podcast, Fox Sports 1 personality Jason Whitlock slammed Colin Kaepernick and his “ineffective protest,” calling the free agent quarterback an “attention whore” and a “bad role model for kids.”

[Interview begins around the 7:40 mark]

“First of all, it’s an ineffective protest,” Whitlock said. “His message is completely lost and he’s created a conversation mostly about Colin Kaepernick.

Whitlock added, “He’s a bad role model for kids. He’s an attention whore.”

The “Speak for Yourself” host later said liberals are using Kaepernick to “drive a negative message” about football, which Whitlock says is a conservative sport.

