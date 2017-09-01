California AG: ‘We’re Ready to Defend the DACA Program in Court’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said he’s ready to defend the DACA program in court and has prepared for one.

advertisement

Becerra said, “We’re ready to defend the DACA program in court. We will do what we need to do.” He added, “We’re ready for anything, Brianna.”

Becerra was asked if he was ready for a legal challenge. He responded, “We’ve prepped everything. And we’ll do everything we can. … [W]e’re ready to defend it.”

He also stated that he believes there are the votes for Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett