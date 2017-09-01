SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

California AG: ‘We’re Ready to Defend the DACA Program in Court’

by Ian Hanchett1 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said he’s ready to defend the DACA program in court and has prepared for one.

Becerra said, “We’re ready to defend the DACA program in court. We will do what we need to do.” He added, “We’re ready for anything, Brianna.”

Becerra was asked if he was ready for a legal challenge. He responded, “We’ve prepped everything. And we’ll do everything we can. … [W]e’re ready to defend it.”

He also stated that he believes there are the votes for Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x