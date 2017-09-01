Cohn Dodges on Possible Departure From White House — ‘I Have a Great Relationship With the President’

In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Friday, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn seemed to downplay any turmoil between him and President Donald Trump when asked about his future in the White House.

Co-host David Faber asked Cohn about his interview with the Financial Times, which Cohn on the record seemed to be critical of Trump for his response to last month’s events in Charlottesville, VA and how that has affected his relationship with the president, which had suffered according to The Washington Post.

Cohn steered away from those remarks, only saying he had “great relationship” with Trump.

“I have a great relationship with the president,” Cohn said. “We’re working well together. We spent an enormous amount of time this week working on taxes. We were out in Missouri talking about taxes. We spent time talking about taxes. We’ll be out next week traveling and talking about taxes. He and I are spending time working together on all of the big economic issues that are going to drive economic growth and drive wages in this country. That’s what he cares about that’s what I care about.”

