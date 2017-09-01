SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Admits Trump Derangement Syndrome — I Would Oppose Mother’s Day If Trump Endorsed It

by Pam Key1 Sep 20170

This week in an interview with the Los Angeles Times editorial board, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, said “Trump derangement syndrome” was so strong with his Californian constituents, he would be forced to oppose Mother’s Day if Trump endorsed it.

Sherman said, “Then we have a Trump derangement syndrome where — thank God he didn’t put out a message on Mother’s Day because there would have been pressure on me to come out against Mother’s Day.”

He added, “If Trump takes a position, then you must take an equally extreme and opposite position. He’s for Mother’s Day — you must be against Mother’s Day. He’s for a wall — you have to be for unlimited immigration from all places.”

