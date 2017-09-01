Jesse Jackson: Trump ‘Would Not Qualify to Get Into Jesus’ Kingdom’

Monday in Washington D.C. at the National Action Network’s “Ministers March for Justice,” civil rights activist Jesse Jackson declared that President Donald Trump “would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom.”

Jackson said, “Trump says you must be able to speak the language English to be qualified and have a job skill. Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country. He would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom.”

Referencing the Bible’s book of Matthew, he added, “I was hungry you fed me, naked you clothed me, captive and you set me free.”

