Patriots’ Belichick on Houston Flood Victims: ‘We’re Thinking About Them’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a man of few words, but Thursday the five-time Super Bowl champion head coach offered some kind words to the Hurricane Harvey victims in the Houston area.

“I want to give a little shout out to Houston,” Belichick opened his press conference while sporting a red University of Houston hat. “We had a great experience down there in February, a lot of great relationships with the Texans and the university down there. We’ve got some players with some family down there, so we just want to let them know we’re thinking about them.”

The University of Houston housed the Patriots as they prepared to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super LI at NRG Stadium in Houston where they overcame a 25-point deficit to eventually win 34-28 in overtime.

